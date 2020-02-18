Kenya: Pascal Tokodi Ecstatic Over Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards Nomination

Kenyan actor Pascal Tokodi is over the moon after getting a nod in the 7th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards.

Tokodi is nominated as the Best Supporting Actor in a movie for his role in Disconnect, a Kenyan romantic comedy film, which was directed by David 'Tosh' Gitonga and Michael Jones.

The film also stars Kenyan actress Brenda Wairimu and actor Nick Mutuma.

Tokodi admits he was awestruck when saw the other nominees in his category.

"I couldn't believe it, people I grew up watching. Even if I don't win, just being in this space of people I really respect in the acting field is a huge step for me. I'm still young, I have a lot to learn but I'm grateful for everything and everyone who's played a part in my journey," he said.

BEST MOVIE

Sarah Hassan's Plan B, has also been nominated for Best Movie East Africa category together with another Kenyan movie Lost In Time.

The winners will be awarded at a gala ceremony that will be held in Lagos on March 14, 2020.

The event will be hosted by Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman and broadcast live on all Africa Magic channels via DStv and GOtv.

Other Kenyan nominations for this year's AMVCAs.

Victor Gatonye - Dreamchild - Best Indigenous Language/TV Series (Swahili)

Joan Kabugu - Toy Car - Best Indigenous Language/TV Series (Swahili)

Iman Mueke - Disconnect) - Best Movie East Africa

Edijoe Mwaniki - Lost In Time - Best Movie East Africa

Sarah Hassan - Plan B - Best Movie East Africa

Ensulo - Multichoice Talent Factory Award

Promises - Multichoice Talent Factory Award

Pascal Tokodi - Disconnect - Best Supporting Actor in a movie/TV series

Walter Odhiambo - Plan B - Best Lighting Designer in a movie/TV series

Willis Abuto and Kevin Abuto - Poker - Best Sound Editor

Sippy Chadha - Subira - Best Indigenous Language/TV Series (Swahili)