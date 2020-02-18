Nigeria: Road Accident Claims Six Lives in Niger

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger has confirmed the death of six persons in a crash that occurred on Monday along Kutigi - Mokwa Road in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

According to the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Joel Dagwa, the accident occured at around 8.45pm and involved three articulated vehicles, including a tanker loaded with diesel from Lagos on bound to the North, a truck conveying container loaded with goods and suspected to be having over 200 passengers from the North going to Lagos and another trailer.

He said that registration numbers of the vehicles were not visible as they were burnt.

Mr Dagwa explained that a petrol tanker collided with two other trucks loaded with grains and scores of passengers heading to Lagos, and a container truck.

"The three articulated vehicles caught fire and combustible products, ignited, spilled over and burnt the three trucks to ashes.

"The raging inferno engulfed several shops and houses in the neighbourhood, while passengers with various degrees of injuries were taken to general hospital Kutigi for treatment.

"All the four corpses have been deposited at Kutigi general hospital's morgue," he said.

The sector commander attributed the accident to brake failure, loss of control, speed violation and failed roads.

(NAN)