Liberia: Pres. Weah Wants Cabinet 'Recalibrated' to Curb 'Harsh Economy'

18 February 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Monrovia — President George Mannah Weah has informed officials of his government attending Monday's Cabinet Retreat to reactivate plans that will address the "harsh economic situation" currently being faced by citizens.

At the opening of the retreat on Monday, February 17, President Weah stressed that recalibration of plans will enable the government gets back to its original Pro-Pro Agenda for Prosperity and Development agenda amid series of the crisis being faced by his administration.

"You all know that we have a few crises and other important work of the government to be put in place; so this is the best time to recalibrate and get back on the drawing board so we can address all of these issues," President Weah said.

President Weah told members of his cabinet at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town that working together as a team could be the best option to ensuring that the PAPD works in 2020.

"There are lot of things to be discussed and you all know that there are not only few crisis, but there are other works of the government that is to be put in place, and that 2020 Cabinet meeting could the best time to work on them," President Weah averred.

He used the medium to recognize Liberia's new Agriculture Minister, Jeanine Cooper, adding that the Minister is one of the cardinal government outlets for the rebranding of his leadership's economic plan.

The 2020 Cabinet retreat, unless 2019, placed a key emphasis on how officials can bring onboard plans that will help improve the economy, in the face of hike in prices of commodities, increased in the exchange rate, high transportation fares caused by shortage in petroleum products among others.

In 2019, cabinet retreat held at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County, the Liberian leader placed special emphasis on the passage of "key legislations" pending before the National Legislature.

