Liberia: Breweries Drop Points, As Gardnersville FC Takes Lead of 2nd Division

Monrovia — League leaders Monrovia Club Breweries dropped two valuable points in the ongoing Orange first division title race.

The Beer Boys drew goalless with Nimba Kwado at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) on 16 February.

It was their second blank sheet following a goalless draw with Watanga FC at the Blue Field on 12 February.

The draw takes Breweries' lead at the top of the table to three points, ahead of second-placed LISCR FC.

The Shipping Boys made it two wins in a row following a Mark Karley brace in a 2-0 victory over Small Town in the early kick-off at the ATS.

It appears they are overcoming a purple patch following the absence of goalkeeper Ashley Williams, midfielders Armah Vaikainah, Sam Jackson, Marlon Harrison and Edward Ledlum and striker Christopher Jackson, who are seeking greener pasture.

Mighty Barrolle are making the Doris Williams sports pitch a fortress following another emphatic victory, 3-1, over Nimba United in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Former Liberia international Martin Karndu and Jill Blemah were on target to take the Rollers to third place.

United are fourth with 13 points and Kwado are fifth with 12 points, leveled with sixth-placed Freeport FC, who condemned NPA Anchors to a seventh defeat with a 2-0 victory in Kakata, Margibi County.

Tony Gia and Wleh Nimely scored in the 65th and 91st minutes at the Nancy Doe stadium.

Defending champions LPRC Oilers forced Watanga to a 1-1 draw at the Blue Field.

Farsedu Logan gave Watanga a 43 minute but Ebenezer Solo converted a 64-minute penalty to rescue a point.

Oilers have 11 points, one more than Watanga and Bea Mountain, who drew goalless with 10-man Nimba FC in Sanniquellie, Nimba County.

Small Town, Nimba FC and NPA Anchors are in the relegation zone with six points, three points and a point.

In the Second Divion Gardnersville FC are the new leaders following a 3-1 victory over Mighty Blue Angels at the Nancy Doe sports stadium in Kakata, Margibi County on 15 February.

Albert Karlon gave Gardnersville a nine-minute lead and Morris Fahnbulleh scored in the 17th and 72nd minutes to secure the maximum points.

John Kennedy got a consolation for Blue Angels in the 68th minute and head coach Eric Roberts was yellow-carded in the 70th minute.

Gardnersville have 21 points but lead the table on goal difference ahead of Tony FC, who lost 2-1 to Muscat FC at the North Star sports pitch in Mount Barclay.

Tony took an 11-minute lead thru Titus Yeah but Mark Yallah scored two penalties in the 69th and 86th minutes.

Tony's Daniel Moah was sent-off in the 93rd minute for a serious foul play.

According to referee Sylvina Garnett's instant match report, Tony head coach Otis Tarnue, technical staff and players accused the match officials of receiving bribe from Muscat.

Darius McGee scored a brace to take defending champions Barrack Young Controllers (BYC-II) to third place with 19 points following a 2-0 victory over Junior Professionals at the Doris Williams sports pitch in Buchanan, Grand Bassa.

Jai FC lost 2-1 to Keitrace FC and Heaven Eleven narrowly beat FC Fassell 3-2 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) respectively.

Sandi FC recorded their fourth victory with a 3-0 win over Jubilee FC in Kakata.

And Stages FC drew 1-1 away to Almighty FC in Sanniquellie, Nimba County.