Liberia: Women-Focused CSO Urges Donors to Invest More in Women Related Issues

18 February 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Alline Dunbar

Monrovia — Community Health Care Incorporated (CHI), a not-for-profit organization that focuses mainly on women issues, is calling on the donor community to invest more of its resources and funding toward the solution of women related issues.

The Executive Director of CHI, in an interview with FrontPageAfrica at the weekend in Paynesville city, said investing in the health and rights of women will uplift women in the country.

"Not just women rights and health but access to justice and land rights; women need to be empowered because when more women are, there will be change in the community because they feel part of decision making processes," said Naomi Tulay-Solanke.

She is, however, calling on all women in the country to stand behind each other, especially showing support for Liberian women with political ambition.

"Women that have ambition to run for the senatorial seat all over the country so let us think women; empower them by supporting them in political leadership," she said.

Meanwhile, Solanke has disclosed that her organization is about to open a medical center that will focus "specifically on women's health."

"We told our donors first that we wanted just a clinic but we want this clinic to be for maternal and child health. So, specifically it's going to take care of pregnant women and children under five," disclosed Solanke, who added that the facility is not going to be free but rather affordable.

The clinic is expected to be built in Marshall, Margibi County and will offer health services for affordable cost. It will provide medical services for women of child bearing age and children less than five years of age.

She didn't disclose the cost of the hospital, which is now in its completion stage, but added that funding is being provided by the Japanese government.

The CHI Executive Director furthered: "We are also going to have an awareness arm of it [hospital], to have a space where women can come in and we talk about your health, your wellbeing. We will be able to counsel you from any psychological problem."

Established in 2014, CHI offers several healthcare and social services to the underprivileged and the most vulnerable. Its mission is to work in togetherness for socioeconomic development in communities by strengthening their capacity among others.

