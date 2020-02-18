Liberia: Four Liberian Journalists to Participate in EU Liberia Partnership Campaign

Monrovia — The Delegation of the European Union to Liberia (EU), in collaboration with the Government of Liberia through its National Authorizing Office (NAO) of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, announces the selection of eight young media professionals from Europe and Liberia to participate in a month-long campaign.

The campaign, dubbed the "EU-Liberia Partnership Campaign" for young media professionals, aims to create awareness about the EU-Liberia Partnership and show the impact of the European Development Fund support provided to Liberia.

The selected four candidates from Liberia are Saywhar Nana Gbaa, Andia Varba Richardson, Edward Blamo, and Augustine Bill Kollie. Their four European counterparts are Beatriz Rios Yaguez from Spain, Christina Nordvang Jensen from Denmark, Fermin Torrano from Spain and Sonia Wargacka from Poland. The selected candidates work with print, broadcast and online media networks with strong development interest.

Program Manager for the European Union, Michelle Grundberg said, "We feel that the varied experiences and complementarity of these eight candidates, not only well represents the diversity and cohesion of the European Union, together with the dynamism of Liberia´s youth, but also that they jointly will make an important contribution to raising awareness on the European Union development work in Liberia."

For two weeks, the participants will travel across Liberia documenting human interest stories from EU funded interventions that are leading to positive changes in Liberia. Their reports will focus on five thematic areas: Forestry, Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Agriculture, Budget Support, and the Civil Society Initiative. In all these areas, the European Union is making significant investments to improve industries, empower communities, ensure sustainable livelihoods for Liberian citizens, support good governance and ensure civil society organisations are functioning optimally.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia External Relations Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A total of 50 applications were received; out of these, 26 applications were fully compliant with the announced procedures. A vetting committee evaluated the applications based on the quality of contents submitted.

According to the National Authorizing Office's Communications and Visibility Officer, Bernard

Abraham Waritay, the selection process was highly transparent and very competitive. He said, "It was indeed a challenge to select the eight out of the 26 shortlisted for the fact that, all of the candidates were very competent and met all of the basic requirements. We are confident that we selected the best eight, and they will surely justify their selection."

The eight young journalists will kick-start the campaign from February 24th, 2020, with a national launch. The campaign runs till March 22, 2020.

Background

The EU has been supporting Liberia's development since 1973. For the budget period 2014-2020, the EU allocated 279 million Euros for Good Governance, Agriculture, Forestry, Education, Energy and Transport sectors.