Namibia: Special Children Win Hoachanas Champions League

18 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Special Hoachanas Children's Fund Football Club (HCF FC) won the inaugural Hoachanas Development Trust Champions League after finishing top of a five-team mini league played over the weekend in Hoachanas.

The mini league tournament was hosted in memory of the late Volkmar Gleich, founder of the Hoachanas Children's Fund, and as part of the 20th anniversary of the trust.

Special HCF FC collected nine points ahead of Stout Makers that came in second place with eight points, followed by Biwa Eleven in third with four points.

Black Stars finished in fourth place with four points but an inferior goal difference, while ||Gai-||Gai Aon collected three points and finished fifth.

On Saturday, Special HCF FC in matches played on a round robin basis defeated ||Gai-||Gai Aon 1-0 and won with the same scoreline against Bitter Wasser (Biwa) Eleven.

In matches played on Sunday HCF won 1-0 against Black Stars and lost 1-0 against Stout Makers.

As winners, Special HCF collected N$9 000, a trophy and 20 gold medals, while Stout Makers walked away with N$7 000 and 20 silver medals.

Biwa Eleven received N$5 000 and 20 bronze medals, whereas Blacks Stars and ||Gai-||Gai Aon walked away with N$3 000 and N$2 000 respectively.

The best goalkeeper award went to Adriel Topnaar of Special HCF who received N$500 and the top goal scorer prize was shared between Giovanni Swartbooi of Stout Makers and Junior Nicodemus of Black Stars, with each receiving N$300. - Nampa

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian.

