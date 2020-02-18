Botswana: Department Issues Elephant Warning

17 February 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — The public is advised to be vigilant and extra cautious following the spotting of five elephants roaming in the Southern District at Moatle and Mosepele between Kanye and Jwaneng.

A press release from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks warns the public not to use herding dogs and rifles in an attempt to scare them away or make any form of noise as these will agitate and make them dangerous to their lives.

Any sightings of these elephants or anything suspected to be such animals should be reported to the nearest wildlife offices at 5441250 (Kanye) and 5889244 (Mabutsane) as well as police at 999 or any government offices in the district.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

