Namibia: Ongwediva to Assist Needy Residents

17 February 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — The Ongwediva Town Council on Thursday launched the Ongwediva mayoral fund to assist destitute residents within the town.

Speaking during the launch of the fund, mayor Angelina Angula said the fund aims to assist residents affected by occurrences and circumstances beyond their control and in need of a helping hand.

This in return will promote the social wellbeing of the residents of Ongwediva.

These include families affected by fire or those who are poverty stricken.

"It is our belief and conviction that council has a responsibility to take care of its residents who will find themselves in desperate situations. However, the helping hand shall be within the ambit of the available resources," said Angula.

Angula said the council intends to make a significant impact that could not have been done effectively in the absences of a platform of this nature.

"Experience has taught us that an incident can happen anytime with or without warning and in the process, properties and livelihood can be at stake. Therefore, as a local authority, we feel it is just right to come to aid when it becomes necessary," said Angula.

The mayor encouraged the public and the private sector, as well as individuals to make significant contributions to this fund to sustainably serve its purpose.

"Although the fund does not have money or materials at the moment, I am confident with the support from good Samaritans, this fund will one day be proud to show results hence my request to prospective beneficiaries to ensure that whatever will be received is used properly as intended," said Angula.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.