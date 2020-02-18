Namibia: 12,000 Vulnerable People Affected By Drought in the Oshana Region Receive Food Relief Assistance

The U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson and Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila joined the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in Oshana Region this week to deliver more than 85 tons of maize meal, beans, and vegetable oil to more than 12,000 vulnerable people that are affected by the drought.

This food delivery forms part of the N$127 million in food assistance committed by the United States to Namibia.

In December 2019, food distribution started in the drought affected Kavango East and Kavango West Regions, and food assistance now is being extended also to Kunene, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Zambezi, and Omaheke Regions.

Ambassador Johnson highlighted the importance of the food distribution despite recent rainfalls in the northern part of the country because people still need assistance to feed their families until the first harvest.

"The United States is delivering on its promise to help Namibia through the drought. In total, over the coming months, U.S. food assistance will help more than 350,000 Namibians," Johnson said.

The N$127 million committed by the United States to procure and deliver more than 10,000 tons of food assistance is the largest bilateral drought-assistance by a foreign government to the Namibian people. The funding is provided by PEPFAR and USAID/Food for Peace.

Caption: U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson sits with one of the families who received food assistance. Standing in the back is from the left Hon. Gerson Kapenda, Oshana Regional Council Chairperson, Honorable Elia Irimari, Governor of the Oshana Region, Right Hon. Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, Prime Minister of Namibia, and Hon. Ben Nangombe, Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services.