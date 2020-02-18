Namibia: Home Affairs Says That 51,000 IDs Have Not Been Collected

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration is stuck with 51,000 uncollected identity documents, the ministry said in a statement on this week.

The ministry's public relations officer, Sakeus Kadhikwa, raised concern over the non-collection of identity documents.

"Thousands of uncollected ID cards are stored in our regional and sub-regional offices. It is against this background that the ministry is humbly calling upon those who have applied for Identity documents to come and collect their IDs as per the list, which has been shared with all fourteen regional councils and constituency councilors," he said.

The ministry said distribution of uncollected ID cards will commence on 17 February and end on 6 March at all constituency offices.

According to Kadhikwa a distribution schedule consisting of distribution dates and distribution centers has been shared with all regional councils.

"By law, all citizens and Permanent Resident Permit holders must apply for identity cards when they turn 16 years old, or immediately after someone's citizenship," he said.