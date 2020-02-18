Namibia: Home Affairs Says That 51,000 IDs Have Not Been Collected

18 February 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration is stuck with 51,000 uncollected identity documents, the ministry said in a statement on this week.

The ministry's public relations officer, Sakeus Kadhikwa, raised concern over the non-collection of identity documents.

"Thousands of uncollected ID cards are stored in our regional and sub-regional offices. It is against this background that the ministry is humbly calling upon those who have applied for Identity documents to come and collect their IDs as per the list, which has been shared with all fourteen regional councils and constituency councilors," he said.

The ministry said distribution of uncollected ID cards will commence on 17 February and end on 6 March at all constituency offices.

According to Kadhikwa a distribution schedule consisting of distribution dates and distribution centers has been shared with all regional councils.

"By law, all citizens and Permanent Resident Permit holders must apply for identity cards when they turn 16 years old, or immediately after someone's citizenship," he said.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.