Angola: Girabola2019/20 - Progresso Lose At Tafe and Deepen Crisis

Lunda — Progresso do Sambizanga lost 1-2 last Monday, in Tafe Stadium, to Sporting de Cabinda, in the closure of the 20th round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2019/20).

Bruno and Glaucio Rosa scored for the home team, while Celso scored the goal of the Sambizanga squad.

Progresso increasingly sharpen their crisis of results and occupy the penultimate position of the championship table, with 14 points, just ahead of Santa Rita de Cássia do Uíge (15th/13 pts).

Sporting are in the 10th place with 20 points, in the competition led by 1º de Agosto with 42, followed by Petro de Luanda (40 pts) and FC Bravos do Maquis, with 31 points.

Results of the 20th round:

Intercclube x Cuando Cubango FC, 0-0 Broavos do Maquis x Recreativo da Caála, 2-0 Recreativo do Libolo x Sagrada Esperança, 0-0 Petro de Luanda x Ferrovia do Huambo, 2-0 Académica do Lobito x Desportivo da Huíla, 0-0 1º de Agosto x Santa Rita, 0-0.