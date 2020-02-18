Malawi: Rev Baloyi 'Surprised' With Court Cancelling Tippex Elections

18 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Former moderator of Livingstonia CCAP Synod, one of the Commissioners for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Reverend Clifford Baloyi o told Parliament's Public Appointments Committee (PAC) at the end of an inquiry to assess the competence of the electoral body that the widespread use of the correctional fluid, Tippex, did not affect the valid vote in the 21 May Presidential Elections.

Baloyi totally disagreed a Constitutional Court ruling which said that the irregularities and anomalies had been so widespread, systematic and grave that the integrity of the results had been seriously compromised..

"The elections were free and fair and the use of tippex did not affect the results," said Baloyi.

" I was very surprised with the Constitutional Court judgement on 3 February which nullified the 21 May presidential elections results saying MEC did not manage the elections properly. I was very surprised because we as MEC we run a satisfactory, free and fair elections", Baloyi said.

During the hearing, Baloyi confirmed that some ballot papers were printed locally but was not aware who printed the ballot papers

The inquiry follows a February 3 2020 order of a five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election over irregularities and mandated Parliament to assess the commissioners' competences.

Commissioners Yahaya M'madi, Moffat Banda, Linda Kunje and Jean Mathanga already appeared before the committee at Parliament Building in Lilongwe. They followed in the footsteps of Mary Nkosi and Elvey Mtafu.

Embattled MEC chairperson Jane Ansaha, judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, also appeared before the committee.

On Monday, the hearing was stopped for a few minutes due to misunderstanding that erupted between PAC members as some wanted the committee to come up with a verdict on last week's hearing before interviewing Baloyi.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.