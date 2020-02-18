Malawi: Rev Baloyi 'Surprised' With Court Cancelling Tippex Elections

Former moderator of Livingstonia CCAP Synod, one of the Commissioners for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Reverend Clifford Baloyi o told Parliament's Public Appointments Committee (PAC) at the end of an inquiry to assess the competence of the electoral body that the widespread use of the correctional fluid, Tippex, did not affect the valid vote in the 21 May Presidential Elections.

Baloyi totally disagreed a Constitutional Court ruling which said that the irregularities and anomalies had been so widespread, systematic and grave that the integrity of the results had been seriously compromised..

"The elections were free and fair and the use of tippex did not affect the results," said Baloyi.

" I was very surprised with the Constitutional Court judgement on 3 February which nullified the 21 May presidential elections results saying MEC did not manage the elections properly. I was very surprised because we as MEC we run a satisfactory, free and fair elections", Baloyi said.

During the hearing, Baloyi confirmed that some ballot papers were printed locally but was not aware who printed the ballot papers

The inquiry follows a February 3 2020 order of a five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election over irregularities and mandated Parliament to assess the commissioners' competences.

Commissioners Yahaya M'madi, Moffat Banda, Linda Kunje and Jean Mathanga already appeared before the committee at Parliament Building in Lilongwe. They followed in the footsteps of Mary Nkosi and Elvey Mtafu.

Embattled MEC chairperson Jane Ansaha, judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, also appeared before the committee.

On Monday, the hearing was stopped for a few minutes due to misunderstanding that erupted between PAC members as some wanted the committee to come up with a verdict on last week's hearing before interviewing Baloyi.