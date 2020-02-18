Namibia: Agra Scoops Five Awards At the Annual Pmr Awards

18 February 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Agriculture retail giant, Agra Limited's contribution to local agriculture was recently recognised as they received five PMR Diamond Arrow Awards at the annual event held this week.

The retail giant got awards in the categories of Agriculture (game), Agriculture (livestock), Livestock Feed Suppliers, Seed Cultivar Providers and Suppliers of Agricultural Equipment and Products.

"We are extremely proud to receive acknowledgement through these awards as this shows that we are living our company values and also that we are realising our mission of setting the benchmark in our chosen markets", said Arnold Klein, CEO of Agra Limited.

He also acknowledged Agra employees saying that this achievement was only possible because of their dedication and hard work.

The annual PMR Awards were held on 17 February, at the Safari Court Hotel in Windhoek.

The awards are presented annually to companies and institutions based on evaluating criteria such as Brand Awareness, Customer Service and Brand Perception.

