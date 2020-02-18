Tanzania: Dr Mashinji - Why I Quit Chadema

THE former opposition Chadema Secretary General, Dr Vincent Mashinji has early on Tuesday announced to join the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Speaking at the CCM's Lumumba Offices in Dar es Salaam, Dr Mashinji said his decision to join the party has been influenced by ongoing quarrels within Chadema.

"I had to evaluate how we argue day and night, something that delays us in taking part to create development in the country ... I figured, I no longer want to be part of this," he said.

Dr Mashinji added "I have seen the willingness by the ruling party to improve the lives of Tanzanians, unlike Chadema."

The politician said he intends to be part of the process to steer economic development in the country through CCM.

For his part, the CCM's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Humphrey Polepole welcomed the lad saying "my call to Tanzanians is to ensure that different political ideologies don't interrupt the development."