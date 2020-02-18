South Africa: Forensic Investigation On Enock Mpianzi Complete

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has received a forensic investigation report into the drowning of Park Town Boys High School pupil Enock Mpianzi on a Grade 8 Camp, in January 2020.

Upon receiving the report on Saturday, Lesufi said his team would read it over the weekend and share its contents with the affected families.

"We will read it over the weekend and share same with the affected families, school community and Gauteng Cabinet. Subsequently we will release the report in the next few days. Indeed we are proud of the legal team," said the MEC.

Enock allegedly drowned during a river rafting exercise on a school orientation camp on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 in Brits, North West.

Following Mpianzi's death, the Gauteng Education Department established a team to conduct an investigation and provide a report into the matter.

"The independent report will tell us who will be liable. I am reluctant to point fingers at people. What we need to do is wait for reports from all institutions. In the absence of evidence I don't want to make accusations," said Lesufi at a briefing shortly after the discovery of Enock's body.