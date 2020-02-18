Malawi: Chakwera Refuses to Be Leader of Opposition in Parliament

Photo: Pixabay
Malawi flag.
18 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera says he will not take up the position of Leader of Opposition in parliament.

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera whose party has majority opposition seats in the House says is not opposition leader as he waits to be voted President in fresh presidential elections.

Chakwera said this on Monday after he ended his parliamentary boycott following the Constitutional Court ruling in the landmark election case which annulled the May 21, 2019 presidential election.

The MCP presidential hopeful has been boycotting the parliamentary proceedings since the election, saying he did not recognise President Peter Mutharika as the Head of State.

"I am back in parliament to honour the Constitutional Court ruling. I am complying fully to the court ruling," he said.

The court ordered a fresh presidential election after faulting the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for the poll which the court said was marred by irregularities and anomalies which had been widespread, systematic and grave that the election result was seriously compromised.

The court ordered the fresh election to be held by July 2 this year.

Chakwera is expected to resign as a member of parliament to comply with the law because he will be a presidential candidate in the election.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.