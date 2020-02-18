Malawi: Chakwera Refuses to Be Leader of Opposition in Parliament

President of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera says he will not take up the position of Leader of Opposition in parliament.

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera whose party has majority opposition seats in the House says is not opposition leader as he waits to be voted President in fresh presidential elections.

Chakwera said this on Monday after he ended his parliamentary boycott following the Constitutional Court ruling in the landmark election case which annulled the May 21, 2019 presidential election.

The MCP presidential hopeful has been boycotting the parliamentary proceedings since the election, saying he did not recognise President Peter Mutharika as the Head of State.

"I am back in parliament to honour the Constitutional Court ruling. I am complying fully to the court ruling," he said.

The court ordered a fresh presidential election after faulting the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for the poll which the court said was marred by irregularities and anomalies which had been widespread, systematic and grave that the election result was seriously compromised.

The court ordered the fresh election to be held by July 2 this year.

Chakwera is expected to resign as a member of parliament to comply with the law because he will be a presidential candidate in the election.