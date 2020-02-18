South Africa: Health Facilities On High Alert to Deal With Coronavirus

18 February 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has reaffirmed that all the country's health facilities are on high alert to deal with any eventuality of the Coronavirus.

"There are no reports or suspected cases of the virus and Cabinet reiterates the message of the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, that all measures have been put in place to prevent any infections in the country," said Cabinet in a statement on Tuesday.

This as the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said there are no reports or suspected cases of the virus in South Africa.

In addition, the country's ports of entry are on high alert while health professionals are conducting temperature screening for all international travellers.

"In addition, South Africa has developed and distributed clinical guidelines and case definitions to doctors and nurses in both the public and private sectors," it said.

Meanwhile, provinces have activated outbreak response teams, and are on high alert to detect and manage inadvertent cases that may arise in the country.

A number of hospitals have also been identified across the country as centres to quarantine and treat anyone who may be infected with the Coronavirus.

Through the Embassy of China in Pretoria, Cabinet said government is closely monitoring the situation.

"We are confident that we are prepared to evacuate students and other South African citizens currently in Wuhan, China, should the need arise," Cabinet said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Secretary of State Pompeo on Stopover Visits to 3 Africa Capitals
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uproar Over FW De Klerk Foundation Remarks on Apartheid
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.