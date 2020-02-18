Malawi: Board Warns Against Illegal Surveyors, Valuers, Estate Agents

The Board of registered land economy surveyors, valuers, estate agents and auctioneers has issued a stern warning against individuals plying the trade without proper accreditation saying doing so is not on and is punishable by law.

In a statement signed by the board's Chairperson, Edith Maseya, the Board has stressed that it has legal mandate "to register persons who meet requirements to practice as Estate Agents, Valuers and Auctioneers in the real estate (land and buildings) industry in Malawi in line with Chapter 58:08 of the Laws of Malawi."

The Board, according to the statement, said it was aware, and concerned, that some individuals and companies were operating illegally and without the blessing of the Board.

Reads the statement in part: "The Board has received complaints and reports from the members of the general public who have fallen victims of illegal estate agency and have lost property and money."

Among others, those that are supposed to be practicing as estate agents, valuers or auctioneers in Malawi "must have relevant qualifications in the field, should have practiced for a minimum of two years under supervision of a registered Land Economy Surveyor, Valuer, Estate Agent and or Auctioneer and should also have passed examinations administered by the Board which is a prerequisite to registration."

Adds the statement: "All persons who are not registered with the Board are prohibited from practicing as Estate Agents, Valuers and Auctioneers. Under Section 12 of the Act, the Board has put measures in place to begin taking to task all who are deemed practicing illegally .

"The Board is warning the general public not to use unregistered estate agents, valuers and auctioneers. When in doubt, verify with the Registrar of the Board Mr Chiundira on 0993897905. Accordingly, the Board will publish the list of all Registered Valuers, Estate Agents and Auctioneers in the papers and will keep publishing the names from time to time."

The Board has since assured the public and the citizenry that "it is working tirelessly to bring order in the real estate practice."