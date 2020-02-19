Libya Peace Deal Threatened With Collapse

17 February 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Ahmed Zayed in Tripoli, Libya

Tripoli — THE warring parties in Libya have already violated a ceasefire days after the United Nations' Security Council called for the truce and the adoption of the Berlin Conference conclusions.

Fighting in the capital, Tripoli, escalated last Friday with heavy shelling reported in five neighborhoods.

Clashes continued in the Hadhba and Airport Road frontlines.

At least four shells landed at Tripoli University.

"Despite the renewed call for a ceasefire and the UN arms embargo, parties to the conflict continue to reinforce their positions and bring in military supplies," said a UN spokesperson.

Foreign countries supporting the warring forces - the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libya National Army (LNA) - are accused of supplying arms and mercenaries.

During the first two weeks of February, at least six civilians have been killed and 24 injured in the ongoing conflict.

Rival forces had in recent days appeared to have committed to peace.

The most recent pledge came in Switzerland last weekend where the parties met under the Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC).

Both sides agreed to the need to continue the negotiations in order to reach a comprehensive ceasefire agreement.

The UN proposed Tuesday (February 18) as the date for a new round of talks.

Libya, an oil rich North African country of some 6,5 million people, has suffered instability over the past decade.

Crisis peaked with the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Last April, the LNA launched an offensive against the internationally-recognised government in Tripoli, which is widely suspected to be favoured by the West.

About 3 000 people have been killed during the battle for the capital city - Tripoli.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whilrwind 3-Stop African Tour
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.