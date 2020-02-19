Libya Government Suspends Peace Talks After Haftar Port Attack

Photo: Violaine Martin/UN Photo
Ghassan Salamé, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Support MIssion in Libya, briefs the press at the meeting of the 5+5 Libyan Joint Commission in Geneva in February 2020.
18 February 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Military commander Khalifa Haftar's forces have stepped up their attack on the Libyan capital Tripoli. The UN-backed government said negotiations were meaningless without "ceasefire guarantees."

The UN-backed government in Libya has suspended peace talks in Geneva, following an attack on a strategic port in Tripoli late on Tuesday.

"We announce suspending our participation in the military talks held in Geneva until strict stances are taken towards the aggressor and its violations ," the Goverment of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement.

"The militias hit Tripoli's port which is considered a lifeline for many of Libya's cities," it added. Tripoli's port is a major gateway for food, fuel and other supplies, for the capital and beyond. "Negotiations don't mean anything without permanent ceasefire guarantees returning the displaced people and the security of the capital and the other cities," the GNA said.

The attack came as senior officers from the army and the main rebel forces were starting their second round of UN-brokered peace talks in Switzerland.

LPG tanker narrowly missed in attack

Military commander Khalifa Haftar's forces, the largest of a series of militia and rebel groups in Libya, have been vying for control of the country with the internationally-recognized government based in the capital, advancing on Tripoli in recent months.

Haftar's forces said they had attacked a depot for weapons and ammuniton at the port "to weaken the combat capabilities of the mercenaries who arrived from Syria "to support Tripoli.

Turkey said that Haftar's forces had fired on a Turkish ship near the port but "missed" the target. A presidential spokesman said Turkish forces returned fire.

Turkey has sent several ships carrying arms, trucks and militias to Tripoli and the western port of Misrata, also held by the GNA, since January.

Libya's state oil company NOC said it had removed all its fuel tankers from the port area after the attack following a near miss on "a highly explosive liquefied petroleum gas tanker discharging in the port." NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said it "could have led to a humanitarian and environmental disaster."

(AP, Reuters, dpa)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whilrwind 3-Stop African Tour
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.