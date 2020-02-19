Nigeria: No Coronavirus in Broiler Chickens - NCDC

18 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has debunked a rumour being shared on social media that the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) can be spread through broiler chickens.

NCDC Director General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja said the centre was aware of the rumour and emphasised that the information was completely false.

"The public is advised to disregard this rumour and discourage further spread.

"Scientists are working on identifying the animal source of this new virus.

"Currently, there is no known link between the virus and broiler chickens," he said.

He, however, advised Nigerians that for accurate information on COVID-19 or disease outbreaks in Nigeria, they should visit : www.ncdc.gov.ng or through other NCDC Toll-free Number: 0800-970000-10; SMS: 08099555577; or WhatsApp: 07087110839," he said.

He reiterated that to reduce the risk of spread of coronavirus, Nigerians should adhere to the following measures:

Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water. Cover your mouth and nose properly with handkerchief or tissue paper when sneezing or coughing.

You may also cough into your elbow if a handkerchief is not available.

Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing, avoid self-medication, report to the nearest health facility when you experience any of the above-mentioned symptoms.

Healthcare workers are always advised to observe standard infection prevention and control measures when attending to patients and take a travel history.

"As the situation is evolving, this advisory will be updated as more information becomes available," he said. (NAN)

