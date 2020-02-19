Nigeria: Again, Buhari Restates Commitment to Free Leah Sharibu, Other Boko Haram Captives

Photo: Marco Verch/Flickr
Boko Haram.
18 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to double efforts to free Leah Sharibu, a schoolgirl who was kidnapped two years ago.

Miss Sharibu and 109 other schoolgirls were kidnapped by the Boko Haram from the secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19, 2018.

A total of 107 girls survived the ordeal out of which 106 were released by the terrorists after negotiations with the government.

Miss Sharibu was not released because she refused to denounce her Christian faith, one of the freed girls said after their release.

In a statement on Thursday, President Buhari said: "This government continues and seeks to secure the release of all children and captives of terrorists - and we do so regardless of their creed or the name of their creator." "As we redouble our efforts for Leah's return, we can never allow the terrorists to divide us - Christian against Muslim, Muslim against Christian."

Read the president's full statement he personally signed below.

On the second anniversary of Dapchi, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria makes the following statement:

"Two years ago, 110 innocent children from the town of Dapchi were taken, against their will, by the terrorists of Boko Haram. 107 survived the ordeal. Today all but one - Leah Sharibu - are returned to their families.

"Now aged 16, Leah remains in the hands of the terrorists - they say because she refuses to renounce her Christian faith.

"We say, as the government for and of all Nigerians, that no person has the right to force another to change their faith against their will and that all life is sacred.

"This government continues and seeks to secure the release of all children and captives of terrorists - and we do so regardless of their creed or the name of their creator.

"As we redouble our efforts for Leah's return, we can never allow the terrorists to divide us - Christian against Muslim, Muslim against Christian. We are all Sons of Abraham. And all Nigerians have the same worth and rights before the law, and before God".

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.