Kenya: Njugush Voted Most Influential Young Kenyan

18 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Comedian Timothy Kimani, better known as Njugush, has been voted the 2019 Most Influential Young Kenyan in the 3rd annual ranking poll of influential young Kenyans organised by PR & Rating firm, Avance Media.

The ranking of 100 young extraordinary young Kenyans, which also features 56 females, makes Njugush the 3rd winner of the prestigious title after Daniel 'Churchill' Ndambuki (2016) and Dr Darshan Chandaria (2018).

Njugush has built a remarkable career for himself through social media which he uses as a platform to publish contents.

In 2018, he was also voted among the 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans.

Media personality and host on K24 TV, Betty Kyallo has also been voted the Most Influential Female on the ranking.

Joining Njugush and Betty in the top 5 spots are musician Samidoh, 2019 Global Teacher Prize winner Peter Tabichi and activist and founder of Ukweli Party, Boniface Mwangi.

"The ranking, which celebrates young people annually features 100 inspiring change-makers and leaders making great accomplishments in their diverse industries. Be it as entrepreneurs, musicians, activists, media personalities, social impact and philanthropy leaders, public servants, thought leaders and politicians," said Prince Akpah, the Managing Director of Avance Media.

Others voted as the most influential in their respective categories are:

Anerlisa Muigai (CEO, Nero) - Business

Samidoh (Musician) - Entertainment

Boniface Mwangi (Founder, Ukweli Party) - Law and Governance

Nafula Kisiangani (CEO, Ubuntu Development Solution) - Leadership and Civil Society

Njugush (Comedian) - Lifestyle

Betty Kyallo (OAP, K24) - Media

Peter Tabichi (Teacher) - Personal Development and Academia

Stellah Wairimu Bosire-Otieno (Dr) (CEO, Kenya Medical Association) - Science & Technology

Anne Wawira Njiru (Founder, Food4Education) - Social Enterprise & Philanthropy

Michael Olunga (Footballer, Kashiwa Reysol) - Sports

Across the boarder Aston Villa's Mbwana Samatta voted the 2019 Most Influential Young Tanzanian.

Further afield, musician Burna Boy has been named 2019 Most Influential Young Nigerian, musician Kofi Kinaata 2019 Most Influential Young Ghanaian while 2019 Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi is the Most Influential Young South African.

