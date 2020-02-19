Kenya: Mau Mau Veterans, Kimathi Family Accuse State of Betrayal

18 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nicholas Komu

Mau Mau war veterans and the family of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi have accused the government of betraying them.

They claimed that the government had barred them from from burying the body of the freedom fighter.

As they commemorated 63 years since Dedan Kimathi's execution, Mau Mau veterans said they had been neglected, betrayed and cheated by the government.

ANNIVERSARY

The veterans were speaking at Dedan Kimathi Memorial High School on Tuesday.

They demanded to be given the land they fought for and the body of Kimathi whom they claimed has been treated as a terrorist by the State.

Dedan Kimathi's daughter Evelyn Wanjugu accused the government of lying to the family and frustrating their efforts to acquire land for Mau Mau veterans.

"We are tired of being betrayed and lied to by the Kenyan government for more than 60 years," Ms Wanjugu said.

FREEDOM

The family insists it knows the spot where Kimathi was buried inside Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

The government has refuted the claims and declined to issue exhumation orders to the family.

The few surviving veterans now feel they did not enjoy the freedom the fought for.

"If we fought for half the independence, give us the guns and we'll fight for the other half. Kenyan government should ask the British government to reveal where Kimathi was buried," Mau Mau veteran Brigadier Kiboko said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whilrwind 3-Stop African Tour
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.