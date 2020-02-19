Nigeria: Zamfara Vaccinates 1.9m Children Against Polio

19 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Shehu Umar

Gusau — Zamfara state government is to vaccinate 1.9 million children that are under five years as part of the 2020 first phase of Immunization Plus Days Campaign in the state.

The immunization campaign started on 15th and ended on 18th of February as there were no reports of Wild Polio Virus WPV in the State since June 2012, officials say.

The Campaign, which was led by the State Deputy Governor Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau was flagged-off in Mayanchi district of Maru Local Government Area.

Speaking while flagging off the exercise Barrister Mahadi Aliyu, who is also the Chairman, State Task Force Committee on Polio Eradication, said the present administration would commit sufficient human and material resources required to further motivate state and local councils' staff and the communities to end polio.

The Deputy Governor said the state was focusing on the people living in the rural areas and the vulnerable population with emphasis on children from birth to 11 months of age in collaboration with partners to ensure they are reached.

The Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad Kanoma said the state was preparedto receive the African Regional Certification Committee, on behalf of the North-Western zone signifying the total interruption of polio virus.

He enjoined the local government council chairmen, traditional rulers, religious leaders, care givers and various unions to lend their support to the final onslaught against polio.

In his message Maru Local Government Council chairman Alhaji Salisu Isah Dangulbi said his council had made adequate arrangements to ensure that every child was immunized during the campaign.

