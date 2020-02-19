South Africa: 'Our Common Duty Is to Learn to Trust Again'

19 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

We know what business and the trade unions think of SONA. We have heard what the other political parties have to say. But how have civil society organisations responded?

To answer this Maverick Citizen sought the opinions of civil society leaders on some of the most crucial questions ordinary people face: service delivery, the climate crisis, gender-based violence, alcohol abuse and the delivery of key rights of access to healthcare services and basic education.

This is just a sample of issues and organisations. There are many, many more. As we said in our weekly newsletter yesterday, the challenge for the Presidency and government departments at every level is how "unleash this vast reservoir of energy and ideas" and:

"Tap into the creativity, generosity, energy and ideas that exist throughout civil society. Wherever we look we find people who want to work: cleaning polluted rivers, providing vital services by filling gaps in healthcare and education, keeping communities safe(r), trying to create jobs. But, sadly, most of these active citizens report encountering obstruction, not assistance and encouragement, from state officials."

So, although we could have written an article summarising their responses, we think you will agree that each organisation makes an important...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whilrwind 3-Stop African Tour
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.