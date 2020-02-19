South Africa: Testimony Details a Litany of Abuse, Torture and the K-Word

19 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

Neil Aggett was murdered while in detention and there are living security branch members who will have to answer for it, Aggett family lawyers will argue.

Death has saved security branch policemen Steven Whitehead and Arthur Conwright from ever having to answer or take possible responsibility for exactly what happened in the John Vorster Square police cell where Neil Aggett was found hanged on 5 February 1982.

But it's a different story for former security branch Captain Nicolaas Deetlefs, who has taken the stand in the past two days in the hearings into the reopened inquest into the trade unionist and physician's death in detention. The Aggett family's legal team will argue he "is an accessory after the fact in the murder of Neil Aggett". Advocate Howard Varney has based this on Deetlefs' admission on the stand that he covered up for colleagues, fabricated and falsified evidence and lied under oath in the first inquest in 1982.

"You covered up abuse, assault and torture of Neil Aggett and you helped cover up the murder of Neil Aggett," Varney said to Deetlefs.

The Aggett family's legal team will also argue that Whitehead and Conwright are responsible for the murder of Aggett...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

