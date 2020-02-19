Tanzania: 3 CCM Members Accused of Violating Party Ethics Face Expulsion

The succession race in Tanzania's ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) is heating up, with President John Magufuli seeking a second term.

Two weeks ago, three top party members were questioned by the party's Ethics Committee. They will know their political fate next week. Abdulrahman Kinana, Yusuph Makamba and Bernard Membe were accused of contravening party procedures, indiscipline, and violation of the party's ethics and constitution.

The accusations are based on leaked audio clips that exposed secret talks by the party members in which the three, together with others, appear to conspire against the CCM chairman, President Magufuli and the party.

Mr Makamba and Mr Kinana have served CCM in the position of secretary general in 2007 to 2011 and 2012 to 2018, respectively.

Mr Membe was the Foreign Affairs minister under former president Jakaya Kikwete.

The CCM Central Committee said in statement that the fate of the accused will be known early next week after the party's Ethics Committee submits its report.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by CCM's secretary for ideology and publicity Humphrey Polepole, the party's Central Committee had instructed the Ethics Committee to come up with "judgement" against the three within seven days after the questioning.

The Ethics Committee was chaired by the party's Mainland vice chairman Philip Mangula. The case falls under Section 5 (2) of the 2017 CCM Leadership and Ethics Code, which directs the party's Ethics Committee to issue a corrective warning.

However, if they do not heed the warning, the party can strip them of their membership and party leadership status.