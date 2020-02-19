Nigeria: Lautech Professor Wins Top Academy of Science Prize

18 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Azeezat Adedigba

A Nigerian professor, Olugbenga Bello, has emerged the winner of the 2019 Nigerian Academy of Science Physical Sciences Award.

Mr Bello is a professor at the department of chemistry, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday evening, the chairman of the NAS Science Prize Committee said Mr Bello's work focused on utilising adsorption technology in extracting different dyes from wastewater.

"This process is claimed to be of a simple design, inexpensive, and multi- functional," the statement noted.

He said the 2019 NAS GOLD MEDAL PRIZE in the Physical Sciences Award will be presented by the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Mosto FAS, at a date to be announced later.

He said Mr Bello used the method in extracting traces of Ibuprofen (an antiinflammatory drug commonly used in Nigeria) and different dyes from wastewater.

He said the research aims at highlighting the value of utilising agro-waste in purifying dye-stained water from industrial and domestic environment.

"Therefore, the research could be regarded to be of great relevance to the environmental degradation situation in Nigeria, due to the increase in the number of industries, who use/discharge/accidentally spill chemicals that could pollute water bodies within local communities," he said.

A gold medal prize was instituted by the academy in 2016 to be awarded to deserving Nigerian scientists who have made significant achievements in science of "national relevance and global resonance".

The award alternates between the life sciences and physical sciences.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whilrwind 3-Stop African Tour
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
Army Generals Running Mining, Fuel Cartels in Zimbabwe - Report
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.