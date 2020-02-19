South Africa: Opposition Lets Rip As ANC Praises Its President

analysis

Despite their dislike for each other, DA interim leader John Steenhuisen and EFF leader Julius Malema agreed on one thing on Tuesday 18 February - their dislike of President Cyril Ramaphosa for frittering away goodwill, trust and hope.

In one of those odd moments in Tuesday's parliamentary debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) - the House collapsed before the comfort break over wife-beating allegations across the floor between the ANC and EFF - both DA interim leader John Steenhuisen and EFF leader Julius Malema shared a point of critique of the Ramaphosa presidency as a letdown.

There the similarities stopped, and different ideologies and politics took over.

Malema cautioned Ramaphosa that his reliance on "the white-owned and dominated private sector" was misplaced, and reminded him how the EFF had already in June 2019 told him they were watching.

"The white people do not have our interests at heart," said Malema in typical EFF race identity politics.

"Nothing is more hopeless than asking white people to transform themselves."

He called for a decisive intervention in the economy: "We need to own the mines. We need to own the land. We need to own the banks."

But with a...