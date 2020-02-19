Namibia: NFA Set for Congress

FIFA Normalisation Committee for Namibia chairperson Hilda Basson-Namundjebo said they are ready to host the Namibia Football Association elective congress on Saturday.

Speaking exclusively to Nampa on Tuesday, Basson-Namundjebo said preparations are going smoothly and they are looking forward to a successful congress.

"All 20 members of the NFA, including the suspended NPL (Namibia Premier League) have been invited. We will give them an opportunity to state their case on why they should not stay suspended and a vote by the members will decide their fate," she said.

The NFA has 20 members in total, namely the NPL, 14 football regions, women's football, the referees' association, North East First Division, North West First Division and Southern Stream First Division.

Basson-Namundjebo said the ballot has already been designed and will be printed on Friday and kept secure for use on Saturday.

The Normalisation Committee chairperson confirmed that they will not be using the Electronic Voting Machines, but normal ballot papers and ballot boxes.

She added that there will be a lot of agenda points, with the elections slated for the end of the congress.

"There will be the various presentations, including the chairperson's activity report, the audit results for the annual 2019 financial year, the appointment of auditors and the presentation of the 2020 budget," she explained.

After the elections, the Normalisation Committee will have up to 16 March 2020 to vacate the NFA offices after a proper handover and orientation procedure for the new executive committee members has been finalised.

"Some of the things we will hand over will be operations, where there is quite a lot to do in that regard. There are also policy issues and several recommendations that we will be giving to the new members," she explained.

On what the Normalisation Committee's legacy would be after the congress, Basson-Namundjebo said they would like to leave behind an institution with sound policies and one that allows for the continuation of football in a professional manner.

She said Fifa will send a delegation to monitor the proceedings during the congress. - Nampa