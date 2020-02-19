Namibia Off to Winning Start

Namibia got off to a winning start in their T20 cricket series against Ireland A when they won the first encounter by three wickets at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus was the match winner, scoring 63 runs, while Nicol Loftie-Eaton made a fine debut for his country, scoring 40 runs.

Ireland A batted first and posted a commanding total of 177 for six wickets off their 20 overs.

Namibia had Ireland A in a bit of trouble at 81 for five wickets down, but Harry Tector revived their innings with a great knock.

He raced to 75 not out off only 39 balls, which included five sixes and five fours, and also shared a 71-run partnership off only five overs for the sixth wicket, with Tyrone Kane who remained not out on 12.

Pace bowler Ruben Trumpelmann, had a fine debut for Namibia, taking two wickets for 15 runs, while Bernard Scholtz, Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo and Tangeni Lungameni each took one wicket.

In reply, Namibia were soon in trouble as they lost their first three wickets for only 17 runs, with Zane Green scoring six, Niko Davin a duck and Pikky Ya France five runs.

Gerhard Erasmus and Nicol Loftie-Eaton, however, revived the innings with a great fourth partnership, scoring 80 runs in 6,3 overs at more than 12 runs to the over.

Loftie-Eaton was the first to go, dismissed for 40 off only 20 balls (3x6, 3x4), while Erasmus went on to score 63 off 35 balls (5x6, 4x4).

Craig Williams with 20 runs and Jan Frylinck with 9 kept the momentum going, before Ruben Trumpelmann (11 not out) and Bernard Scholtz (7 not out) took them to the winning target with two balls to spare.