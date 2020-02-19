South Africa: Untenable Circumstances - SA Judiciary Under Threat

analysis

A funny thing happened on the way to the court roll: Papers in strike-off case involving Western Cape judge are suddenly 'missing'.

Now that it has been made public that Judge Mushtak Parker is the colleague Western Cape Judge President John Hhlope allegedly assaulted in chambers, there is the not-so-small pressing issue of the missing court papers in another matter involving the alleged misappropriation of R8-million from the trust of a legal firm Parker founded.

Case No 22707/19, an application by the South African Legal Practice Council for the strike-off of a legal firm associated with Judge Mushtak Parker for the alleged misappropriation of around R8-million from the firm's trust account, was enrolled at the Cape High Court on 25 January and was due to be heard in the troubled division on 21 February.

But one would be extremely hard-pressed to find the voluminous file in Room One of the Western Cape High Court. The matter was not only mysteriously left off the court roll for the 21 February, but the papers too appear to have "gone missing".

In the meantime, Daily Maverick has reliably learnt that the case has been postponed to late April and that Hlophe, as Judge...