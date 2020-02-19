Zimbabwe: Lightning Kills 5 Family Members

Five members of the Mangwendere family in the Muzvezve area of Sanyati District were killed by lightning on Monday after they sought shelter under a tree.

The victims were Ntombizodwa Muchengeta (44), her daughter Munatsi Mangwendere (20), son Isaac Mangwendere (13), grandson Ishmael (9) and nephew Professor Katsuro (18).

Sanyati District Civil Protection Unit chairman, Mr Amigo Mhlanga said the unit would assist with the burial.

"They were all killed on the spot, while the other three family members who sought shelter under another tree survived," said Mr Mhlanga.

The district CPU visited Mangwendere Village yesterday.

"We visited the homestead to see how best Government can assist given the magnitude of the tragedy," said Mr Mhlanga.

"We will assist with coffins and other logistics."

Barely a week ago, 13 Chitenje Secondary School pupils in Karoi were injured by lightning.

Apart from the lightning, floods have claimed two lives in Binga and Rushinga.

Speaking during a tour of the affected areas in Binga on Monday, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Lovemore Matuke said Government was committed to addressing the challenges being faced by those affected by the natural disasters.

He said his ministry would work closely with the Registrar-General's Department to ensure that affected people get the necessary identification documents in the shortest possible time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Zimbabwe Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have visited this area that was hit by floods and we have observed the extensive damage that has happened as a result of the heavy rains," he said.

"Crops were damaged, food stuffs were swept away, some lost their valuable documents such as birth certificates, national identity documents and things like that. Government will assist those who lost documents."

Government gave a 50kg bag of rice and clothes for each of the 181 Binga households.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) said the national dam level average had risen to 54,7 percent.

Gwayi Catchment's dam level average was 42,9 percent up from the January figure of 38,4 percent, Mazowe Catchment was up from 75,1 to 77, 3 percent, Mzingwane Catchment from 45,7 percent to 46,1 percent, Runde Catchment from 38,9 percent to 40,8 percent, Manyame Catchment was down slightly from 73,6 to 73,4 percent and Save Catchment down from 55,1 percent to 54,7 percent.

As of February 10, Chivero was 57,2 percent full, Manyame 74,8 percent, Mazvikadei 77 percent, Blockley 39 percent, Karoi 24,6 percent, Bubi-Lupane 39,9 percent, Pollards 87,7 percent, Exchange 48,4 percent, Insukamini 53,8 percent, Lower Mgusa 64,3 percent, Mtshabezi 56,6 percent, Zhovhe 60,5 percent, Upper Ncema 2,4 percent, Lower Ncema 10,1 percent.

Tugwi-Mukosi is 38,5 percent full, Manjirenji 57,1 percent, Bangala 40,7 percent, Gwenoro 18,7 percent, Mutirikwi 37,6 percent.