Zimbabwe: Mash West Farmers Put 140 000ha Under Maize

19 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Farmers in Mashonaland West have so far put more than 140 000 hectares under maize by taking advantage of the good rains received since last month, deputy provincial Agritex officer Mrs Siyena Makaza has said.

Most farmers who failed to plant at the beginning of the season took advantage of the wet spell experienced from January 9 to plant their maize crop.

She said most plantings in the province were recorded in January since December was dry and farmers could not risk planting.

"So far, we have more than 140 000 hectares of land under maize crop with most of the crop having been planted in January," she said. "Farmers were rather sceptical about the rains that we received in December as they only lasted for five days."

Mrs Makaza urged farmers who were still planting with the current rains to go for short season varieties.

"We, however, urge farmers to plant short and early term season varieties," she said.

Mrs Makaza also urged farmers to employ measures to conserve moisture such as mulching.

"Farmers should take advantage of the wet spell to plant other crops like sweet potatoes, sunflowers, cowpeas and sorghum to supplement maize yields," she said. "These crops do not need a lot of water and will also act as a supplement to the maize crop."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.