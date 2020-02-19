Zimbabwe: High Court Orders Matutu Off Farm

19 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

Former Zanu-PF Youth League deputy secretary Lewis Matutu and his associates have been barred by the High Court from entering or occupying a farm in Kwekwe belonging to Mr Onsimo Zhavairo.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda recently handed down a final order interdicting Matutu and his associates after he granted an interim interdict and spoliation order in December last year.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement was cited as the second respondent in the application by Mr Zhavairo after his farm was invaded by Zanu-PF youths led by Matutu who was the first respondent.

Justice Kwenda ordered that Matutu and his associates should not enter subdivision 7 of Bezuidenhouts Kraal in Kwekwe and refrain from being violent towards Mr Zhavairo, his family and employees.

Mr Zhavairo, in his court papers, said he had been living on the farm for the past 14 years and had an offer letter issued in November 2015.

The invaders allegedly slaughtered a pig and four goats before harvesting butter-nuts.

They allegedly went ahead to chase away Mr Zhavairo's workers, forcing them to sleep on the road.

