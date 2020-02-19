Zimbabwe: Govt Says Happy With State Enterprise Reforms Despite Stalled Deals

19 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Government is happy with the manner with which it has been implementing state enterprise reforms despite stagnation on major parastatals such as power utility ZESA, National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) and the Cold Storage Company.

This was said Tuesday by Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa at a post-cabinet media briefing.

Asked to explain reforms undertaken so far, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube chose to focus on less influential National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board (NIEEB) and non-action at Empowerment Bank as successes.

He dismissed stagnation at NRZ, ZESA and CSC arguing the fact tenders were being continuously reopened whenever a deal emerged as successful reform.

Ncube set himself a target to have privatised, partially privatised or liquidated some loss-making parastatals by this year.

Numerous mega-deals have been signed but none have come to fruition as yet.

