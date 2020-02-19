South Africa: Philippi Horticultural Area Judgment Hailed a Victory for Water Scarcity and the Climate Crisis

analysis

The court battle in October 2019 saw a group of small-scale farmers from the Philippi Horticultural area take on the City, developers and government in a bid to protect the productive farming area from urban development and in turn, buffer Cape Town from the effects of the climate crisis.

Organisers of the Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA) Food and Farming Campaign ecstatically announced they'd won a "precedent-setting" court battle to stop mixed-use development Oakland City from being built on the PHA.

This was during a press conference held on Tuesday at the Heinrich Böll Stiftung offices in Cape Town, where members of the PHA Campaign and small-scale farmers were present.

Judge Kate Savage ruled on Monday that the construction of Oakland City had been suspended. The City's 2011 decision to rezone and subdivide the "Oakland land" from horticultural use to urban development was also suspended and the environmental authorisations issued, allowing the development to take place, must be reviewed.

"What the judge is saying is that (they're) going to require that municipalities look at the big picture in future, and that big picture definitely includes climate change," said representative for the PHA Campaign Susanna Coleman, at a press conference held on...