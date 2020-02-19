Nigeria's Taekwondo Team to Battle 35 African Nations for Olympics Tickets

The Nigerian Taekwondo team has set its sight on qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics through the African Olympic qualification tournament which will hold from 20th to 23rd February 2020.

Nigeria is to be represented by the quartet of, 25-year-old African champion, Chinazum Nwosu, African Bronze medalists 24-year-old Benjamin Okuomose and 20-year-old Elizabeth Anyanacho and 21-year-old Nigeria Open gold medalist Ifeoluwa Ajayi as they battle 101 athletes from 35 other African countries in Rabat, Morocco.

The event, which is the only opportunity left for African nations to qualify for the Olympics, will feature the eight Olympics weight categories: male -58kg, -68kg, -80kg and +80kg, female -49kg, -57kg, -67kg and +67kg.

World taekwondo rules for the Olympics allows countries to contest in only four categories for the continental qualifications, while countries like Cote D'Ivoire and Niger Republic who qualified through world ranking cannot present athletes in the already qualified categories.

Registered for the event are Algeria, Benin Republic, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Cote D'Ivoire, Djibouti, DR Congo, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Swaziland, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

Taekwondo is one of only five sports in Nigeria that has won an Olympic medal, with the others being Athletics, Weightlifting, Boxing and Football.

Nigeria Taekwondo team were at the Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 Qualification tournaments, and only failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics.