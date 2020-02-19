Zimbabwe: Suspended Zanu-PF Youth Boss Matutu Barred From Meddling With Kwekwe Farm

Suspended Zanu-PF Youth League deputy secretary Lewis Matutu and his associates have been issued with a final order barring them from entering or occupying a farm belonging to Onsimo Zhavairo.

The judgement was recently handed down by High Court judge, Pisirayi Kwenda who had initially granted an interim interdict against Matutu in December last year.

Kwenda also restrained Matutu from being violent towards Zhavairo who was cited as the applicant in the court papers.

"That the first respondent (Matutu) and all those associated with him be and are hereby interdicted from entering subdivision 7 of Bezuidenhouts Kraal of Kwekwe and from being violent towards the applicant, his family and employers.

"That in the event that the first respondent or his associates are upon that subdivision they shall restore possession thereof the applicant," reads the order.

Zhavairo approached the court after Zanu PF youths invaded his farm.

It was his claim that he has been living on the farm for the past 14 years after he was given an offer letter by the government in November 2015.

Lands minister Perrance Shiri was also cited as a respondent in Zhavairo's application.

Zhavairo said he was in peaceful, undisturbed possessing of the farm but on the 19th of December 2019, Matutu and associates illegally invaded the property without an offer letter from the ministry.

When the group invaded the farm, it allegedly slaughtered a pig and four goats, before harvesting butternuts.

The group also allegedly went ahead to chase away Zhavairo's workers, leaving them to sleep on the road.