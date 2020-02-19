South Africa: SPHA Slowly Moves His Community to Better, Cleaner Food

18 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Melanie Farrell

Greta Thunberg's generation is making the most noise about the environment right now. But they are frustrated that they seem powerless to implement the changes they'd like to see. Most of the world's politicians are old, male, ponderous and conflicted by their relationships with the fossil-fuel industry. But in the meantime, young people all over the world are adapting their lives and business ideas to be the change they want. South Africa is no exception. In this series, Maverick Citizen profiles 20-something South Africans with a higher than average eco-IQ and asks them to share their visions for a greener future.

Slow Food ambassador Spha Mabaso, 27, grows organic enterprise in Mpophomeni

"I'm a young black man trying to do something meaningful with my life while helping shape my community to establish better food systems so they can have clean food.

I try to live my life in a productive manner through practising organic farming. I'm dedicated to building my business and my community so I always find a holistic approach so that every angle is covered.

I have always been aware of the space I live in and I started being concerned with my environment when I noticed it...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

