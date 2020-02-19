South Africa: EFF Fails to Have Riotous Assemblies Act Declared Unconstitutional

analysis

The Constitutional Court has reserved judgment in the EFF's application to have the Riotous Assemblies Act declared unconstitutional after the court heard argument from the EFF and the minister of justice and constitutional development and the National Prosecuting Authority on Tuesday.

The Riotous Assemblies Act "must be stricken off", says EFF legal representative advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi. The EFF wants the 64-year-old act to be declared unconstitutional because it is an "apartheid legislation".

However, Ngcukaitobi stated that this did not mean that all laws passed during apartheid are unjust but that the act was designed to deal with political activists.

"This law was passed to respond to the Freedom Charter to service apartheid," Ngcukaitobi said at the Constitutional Court yesterday.

"We submit that in its character, in its history and in its use, the Riotous Assemblies Act was designed as an instrument of a different society which was founded on racial oppression."

Furthermore, the EFF maintained that the law is unreasonable, unjustifiable, unconstitutional and "no longer fits today's democratic ethos".

Tuesday's proceedings follows the NPA's decision to charge EFF leader Julius Malema with inciting violence and the unlawful occupation of land.

Malema was charged twice under the Riotous Assemblies Act and...