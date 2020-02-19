South Africa: EFF Fails to Have Riotous Assemblies Act Declared Unconstitutional

19 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chanel Retief

The Constitutional Court has reserved judgment in the EFF's application to have the Riotous Assemblies Act declared unconstitutional after the court heard argument from the EFF and the minister of justice and constitutional development and the National Prosecuting Authority on Tuesday.

The Riotous Assemblies Act "must be stricken off", says EFF legal representative advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi. The EFF wants the 64-year-old act to be declared unconstitutional because it is an "apartheid legislation".

However, Ngcukaitobi stated that this did not mean that all laws passed during apartheid are unjust but that the act was designed to deal with political activists.

"This law was passed to respond to the Freedom Charter to service apartheid," Ngcukaitobi said at the Constitutional Court yesterday.

"We submit that in its character, in its history and in its use, the Riotous Assemblies Act was designed as an instrument of a different society which was founded on racial oppression."

Furthermore, the EFF maintained that the law is unreasonable, unjustifiable, unconstitutional and "no longer fits today's democratic ethos".

Tuesday's proceedings follows the NPA's decision to charge EFF leader Julius Malema with inciting violence and the unlawful occupation of land.

Malema was charged twice under the Riotous Assemblies Act and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.