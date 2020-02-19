Angola: Secretary Michael R. Pompeo's Meeting With Angolan President Lourenço

17 February 2020
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

Washington — The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Angolan President João Lourenço in Luanda, Angola. Secretary Pompeo and President Lourenço agreed to broaden and deepen the U.S.-Angola bilateral partnership.

The Secretary welcomed continued political and economic reforms undertaken by President Lourenço since taking office in 2017, including improving governance and the business environment, while increasing transparency and combating corruption.

The Secretary and the President discussed means of boosting commercial ties, the value of U.S. private sector investment, and opportunities presented by the new U.S. International Development Finance Corporation. The Secretary also noted the importance of combating trafficking in persons. Secretary Pompeo and President Lourenço agreed to continue collaboration on humanitarian demining. On global issues, the two discussed the role of China in Africa.

SOURCE US Department of State

Read the original article on PR Newswire.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: PR Newswire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.