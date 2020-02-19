South Sudan: Humanitarian Coordinator A.I. Condemns Killing of an Aid Worker in Pibor, Calls Upon Government to Step Up Efforts to Protect Humanitarians

18 February 2020
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

Juba, South Sudan — The Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim in South Sudan, Matthew Hollingworth, has strongly condemned the brutal killing of an aid worker in Pibor County, Jonglei.

On 12 February, a clearly marked humanitarian vehicle belonging to an international non-governmental organization was stopped along the Pibor-Gumuruk road at a road block manned by unknown armed youth. The armed youth captured two of the four aid workers in the vehicle. One was shot and the other released. The three surviving aid workers are receiving ongoing support services. The deceased is a South Sudanese national.

"I strongly condemn the killing of aid workers and ask that those responsible for this act be brought to justice. I call upon the Government, all parties and communities to step up efforts to protect humanitarians who are working tirelessly to provide much-needed assistance and improve the lives of people living in isolated areas," said Mr. Hollingworth. "Our deepest condolences go to the family of the victim and the affected organization," he added.

Pibor County was heavily affected by the 2019 floods emergency and has recorded severe humanitarian needs over the past years.

At least 116 aid workers have been killed since the start of the conflict in December 2013. Most have been South Sudanese nationals.

SOURCE Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in South Sudan

Read the original article on PR Newswire.

