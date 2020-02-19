Zimbabwe: Ex-Minister Muguti, Wife Finally Agree to Part Ways

19 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Former Health deputy minister Edwin Muguti, who was going through divorce proceedings with his wife, Tapiwa Muguti (nee Mukandi), will finally go separate ways after the two agreed that their marriage of 23 years could not be restored.

Muguti was challenging the divorce claim by his wife arguing that he wanted to keep the marriage but the two have since signed divorce consent papers which will see them parting ways.

His wife told court that they have since settled their dispute regarding separation and properties.

"The defendant (Muguti), however, has since informed me that he does not wish to contest the divorce action anymore and that is why he has filed his notice of withdrawal of appearance to defend and plea.

"The defendant has signed the consent ... I confirm the signatures thereon as those of the defendant. I have signed the consent paper ... I confirm that the signature thereon is mine," Mukandi told the court.

Muguti confirmed he was withdrawing his plea.

"I submit that the property is no longer subject to any dispute or auctioning and have confirmed with the Sheriff of High Court and that is the reason why the defendant withdrew his plea in that regard," Muguti said.

In the divorce claim, Mukandi had demanded to be awarded 100 percent share of the couple's Vainona property and another stand in Manresa, measuring 4 000 square meters, among other properties.

But the ex-minister had opposed the demands saying what his wife wanted in shares was not due to her.

He however admitted that their marriage has irretrievably broken down but blamed his wife for denying him conjugal rights.

The ex-minister said Mukandi denied the defendant conjugal rights and conducted herself in a manner that made him feel unsafe in his matrimonial home, thereby prompting him to move out.

Muguti said he acquired Vainona stand on his own using proceeds from his previous divorce settlement.

He said the same stand was auctioned to satisfy a judgement debt but in the court papers, the two have indicated that all the disputes have been settled.

The divorce proceedings are now expected to be finalised this Wednesday at the High Court.

Mukandi filed for divorce on grounds that she had lost love and affection for her husband.

She told court that they had not lived as husband and wife since 2014.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.