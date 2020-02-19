Gambia: The Gambia's National Day

18 February 2020
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

Washington — Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the people of The Gambia on the 55th anniversary of your independence.

The United States and The Gambia are proud to partner together on a wide range of initiatives which aim to consolidate democracy, support regional stability and security, ensure good governance, and further develop bilateral economic ties to the benefit of both Americans and Gambians.

I look forward to working together to build even stronger ties in the years ahead.

SOURCE US Department of State

Read the original article on PR Newswire.

Copyright © 2020 PR Newswire. All rights reserved.

