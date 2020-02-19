Rwanda: Everything is in Place for Tour Du Rwanda, Says Ferwacy Boss

19 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) president, Abdallah Murenzi, has said that they are 100 per cent ready for a successful race as the Tour du Rwanda 2020 edition edges closer.

The 12th edition of the annual race starts on Sunday, February 23, and will run through March 1 across all five provinces of the country.

Following the unveiling of Team Rwanda on Monday, which comprises three former Tour du Rwanda winners, Murenzi said that this year's race will be bigger, better, more competitive and more entertaining than it has ever been.

UPDATE: Team #Rwanda has three former @tour_du_Rwanda winners in their roster for this year's edition.

Samuel Mugisha - 2018

Joseph Areruya - 2017

Jean Bosco Nsengimana - 2015 #TdRwanda pic.twitter.com/JXI9nKnWzr

- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) February 17, 2020

For the second time in a row, Tour du Rwanda will have in its peloton a UCI World Tour team- Israel Cycling Academy - following the participation of Astana Pro Team last year.

"The race will be tougher - for riders - and more entertaining for fans," said Murenzi.

"Everything is in place for a successful race. Our teams even started training earlier than usual, so we expect better results than last year."

During the Tour du Rwanda's maiden edition as a 2.1 race last year, Joseph Areruya - who is part of Team Rwanda this year - finished as the best Rwandan in ninth position, 7 minutes and 10 seconds behind Eritrean Merhawi Kudus (24:12:37) who took home the coveted Yellow Jersey.

Tour du Rwanda was first organised in 1988 as an amateur race, and it was not until 2009 that it turned international. Last year, after ten years in UCI 2.2 category, it was upgraded to 2.1 in the cycling world body's hierarchy of cycling events.

"In the organisation aspect, every detail has been given due attention."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.