Nigeria: Soba Conjoined Twins Now in Abuth for Surgery

Zaria — The conjoined twins that were born at home in Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State are now receiving attention at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria, Arewa Trust Weekly reports.

Our correspondent, who visited the hospital yesterday, reports that the twins had already gone through some tests.

The father of the twins, Muhammad Bashir, said he did not know the person footing the medical bills.

He added: "Honestly, I don't know the exact identity of the people settling our medical bills. However, since we came here nobody asked us to pay anything. We are only buying food to feed ourselves that is all.

"I think some good Samaritans are footing the medical bills. The member representing Soba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ibrahim Hamza, has sent some people to visit us at the hospital. He has promised to visit us himself before the surgery.

"Other people are expressing their sympathy with us. I will be willing to allow the surgery to separate the twins."

A nurse at the paediatric unit of the ABUTH, who simply identified herself as Mrs Abdulumumini confirmed to Arewa Trust Weekly that the twins are in good health.

It was also learnt that a paediatrics consultant, Dr. Shola Doye, has travelled abroad with the tests conducted on the twins for further analysis.

Zainab Sale, the mother of the twins, was delivered of the babies at her matrimonial home on Thursday, January 30, 2020 and they were not taken to hospital until now.

Her husband had said that he would not take them to hospital after their delivery because he lacked the money to do so.

A consultant at the ABUTH, Dr. Abdulaziz Umar, had said that taking the twins to hospital would brighten their chances of survival, explaining that "since they are infants, the separation would be easier."

However, according to him, ascertaining the level of the attachment has to be done first to confirm if organs like liver or kidney are joined.