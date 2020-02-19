Tunisia: USAID Administrator Mark Green's Trip to Tunisia

press release

The following is attributable to Acting Spokesperson Pooja Jhunjhunwala:

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green visited the Republic of Tunisia from February 16-18, 2020. His visit was part of a joint trip focused on USAID's investments in Libya and Tunisia. During his travel to Tunisia, Administrator Green met with Tunisian and Libyan civil-society representatives to discuss the current challenges and opportunities that face their respective countries.

The discussion with Tunisian civil-society representatives revolved around how the country was able to channel the energy of youth protests and activism into the constitutional and democratic process, and what lessons USAID can glean to help support similar activists in other parts of the world.

The discussion with Libyan civil-society representatives focused on the challenges that face women, youth, and indigenous populations and their efforts to promote a more democratic and inclusive society. Administrator Green also met with the U.S. Ambassador to Libya, the Honorable Richard Norland, to discuss USAID's work to support communities throughout Libya and Libyan partners.

On February 17, 2020, Administrator Green traveled to Kairouan, in Southern Tunisia, to visit the Great Mosque of Kairouan, meet with local officials, and take part in a ribbon-cutting to open a youth center, renovated through USAID's partnership with local non-governmental partners.

Prior to the ceremony, Administrator Green had the opportunity to meet with young men and women from the community who led the process of engaging with their peers and local leaders to identify and execute the project. They discussed the ambitions and roles the young men and women hope to fulfill in their communities and how they approach the challenges they face.

Administrator Green finished his trip by meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied. They discussed USAID's expanding partnership with the Government of Tunisia, the President's vision for his country's economic and social development, and how USAID can continue to support the Tunisians on their path on the Journey to Self-Reliance to create a more democratic and prosperous future for all citizens.

USAID in Libya

Since 2011, the U.S. Government has invested more than $550 million in assistance in Libya, in coordination with partners across the country, as well as $164 million in humanitarian response activities to help address the critical health and protection needs of conflict-affected populations.

USAID's development assistance in Libya promotes stability and self-reliance by improving the accountability of Libyan institutions to deliver basic public services that benefit citizens across the country, increase opportunities for economic growth and participation, and reduce drivers of conflict and instability. The U.S. Government works with the national government, municipal councils, entrepreneurs, and civil society, including those that represent women and marginalized populations, in their efforts to improve the lives of all Libyans.

Through the Office of Transition Initiatives (OTI), USAID has implemented hundreds of community-level stabilization activities across Libya-notably through $11 million to stabilize Sirte following the city's liberation from the so-called Islamic State on Iraq and Syria in 2016. Through the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA) in the Bureau for Democracy, Conflict, and Humanitarian Assistance, USAID also provides needed humanitarian assistance.